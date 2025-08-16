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VSLU: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
VSLU exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.04 and at a high of 49.21.
Follow Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSLU News
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- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSLU stock price today?
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 49.17 today. It trades within 49.04 - 49.21, yesterday's close was 48.94, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of VSLU shows these updates.
Does Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 49.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.28% and USD. View the chart live to track VSLU movements.
How to buy VSLU stock?
You can buy Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 49.17. Orders are usually placed near 49.17 or 49.47, while 50 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow VSLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSLU stock?
Investing in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.80 - 49.27 and current price 49.17. Many compare 2.42% and 11.70% before placing orders at 49.17 or 49.47. Explore the VSLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the past year was 49.27. Within 39.80 - 49.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU) over the year was 39.80. Comparing it with the current 49.17 and 39.80 - 49.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSLU stock split?
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.94, and 20.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.94
- Open
- 49.07
- Bid
- 49.17
- Ask
- 49.47
- Low
- 49.04
- High
- 49.21
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.70%
- Year Change
- 20.28%