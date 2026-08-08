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VSDM: ETF Shares

76.16 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VSDM exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.13 and at a high of 76.24.

Follow ETF Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is VSDM stock price today?

ETF Shares stock is priced at 76.16 today. It trades within 76.13 - 76.24, yesterday's close was 76.09, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of VSDM shows these updates.

Does ETF Shares stock pay dividends?

ETF Shares is currently valued at 76.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track VSDM movements.

How to buy VSDM stock?

You can buy ETF Shares shares at the current price of 76.16. Orders are usually placed near 76.16 or 76.46, while 145 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow VSDM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VSDM stock?

Investing in ETF Shares involves considering the yearly range 75.87 - 77.46 and current price 76.16. Many compare 0.34% and -1.37% before placing orders at 76.16 or 76.46. Explore the VSDM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 77.46. Within 75.87 - 77.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Shares performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VSDM) over the year was 75.87. Comparing it with the current 76.16 and 75.87 - 77.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSDM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VSDM stock split?

ETF Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.09, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
76.13 76.24
Year Range
75.87 77.46
Previous Close
76.09
Open
76.22
Bid
76.16
Ask
76.46
Low
76.13
High
76.24
Volume
145
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
-1.37%
Year Change
-1.47%
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