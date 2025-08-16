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VSDA: VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
VSDA exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.16 and at a high of 60.47.
Follow VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSDA News
- VSDA: Attractive Dividend Growth But Likely To Underperform (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- VSDA: Expensive For What It Does (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- VSDA: A Defensive, Low Valuation Portfolio (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- VSDA: A Solid Dividend Aristocrat Alternative To NOBL And SDY (NASDAQ:VSDA)
- SDY: Balance Is Key For This $20B High Yield Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
- VSDA: Why Future Dividend Growth Could Be In Jeopardy
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSDA stock price today?
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock is priced at 60.45 today. It trades within 60.16 - 60.47, yesterday's close was 60.29, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of VSDA shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF is currently valued at 60.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.86% and USD. View the chart live to track VSDA movements.
How to buy VSDA stock?
You can buy VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF shares at the current price of 60.45. Orders are usually placed near 60.45 or 60.75, while 9 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow VSDA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSDA stock?
Investing in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.14 - 60.88 and current price 60.45. Many compare 0.87% and 3.60% before placing orders at 60.45 or 60.75. Explore the VSDA price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the past year was 60.88. Within 51.14 - 60.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) over the year was 51.14. Comparing it with the current 60.45 and 51.14 - 60.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSDA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSDA stock split?
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.29, and 12.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.29
- Open
- 60.16
- Bid
- 60.45
- Ask
- 60.75
- Low
- 60.16
- High
- 60.47
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.60%
- Year Change
- 12.86%