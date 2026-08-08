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VRTL: GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF
VRTL exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.50 and at a high of 34.27.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VRTL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF stock is priced at 31.26 today. It trades within 30.50 - 34.27, yesterday's close was 31.85, and trading volume reached 168. The live price chart of VRTL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF is currently valued at 31.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.77% and USD. View the chart live to track VRTL movements.
How to buy VRTL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF shares at the current price of 31.26. Orders are usually placed near 31.26 or 31.56, while 168 and -8.78% show market activity. Follow VRTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VRTL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.81 - 219.00 and current price 31.26. Many compare 32.35% and -69.87% before placing orders at 31.26 or 31.56. Explore the VRTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF in the past year was 219.00. Within 20.81 - 219.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF (VRTL) over the year was 20.81. Comparing it with the current 31.26 and 20.81 - 219.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VRTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VRTL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.85, and -68.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.85
- Open
- 34.27
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Low
- 30.50
- High
- 34.27
- Volume
- 168
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 32.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -69.87%
- Year Change
- -68.77%