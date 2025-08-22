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VRP: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
VRP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.25 and at a high of 24.27.
Follow Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRP News
- VRP: Preferred ETF Mitigating Interest Rate Risk (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- 6 Themes Redefining The Corporate Hybrid Market
- PFFV: Still Retaining Appeal As A Cautious Allocation (NYSEARCA:PFFV)
- VRP: Reassessing Positioning As The Rate Expectations Turns (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- SPFF: Chasing The Highest Yields In Preferreds Looks A Bad Idea (NYSEARCA:SPFF)
- NPFI: Low-Volatility Preferred ETF
- PFFV: VRP May Be A Better Choice
- VRP: Preferred ETF With Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Return (NYSEARCA:VRP)
- PFXF: Preferred Stock ETF Without Banks (NYSEARCA:PFXF)
- HNDL: Multi-Asset ETF With 7% Yield And Caveats (NASDAQ:HNDL)
- FPE: Income ETF With Systemic Risk And Slow Erosion (NYSEARCA:FPE)
- An Undervalued IG Opportunity By U.S. Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VRP stock price today?
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock is priced at 24.26 today. It trades within 24.25 - 24.27, yesterday's close was 24.22, and trading volume reached 411. The live price chart of VRP shows these updates.
Does Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is currently valued at 24.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track VRP movements.
How to buy VRP stock?
You can buy Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF shares at the current price of 24.26. Orders are usually placed near 24.26 or 24.56, while 411 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow VRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VRP stock?
Investing in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.71 - 24.91 and current price 24.26. Many compare 0.62% and -0.61% before placing orders at 24.26 or 24.56. Explore the VRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the past year was 24.91. Within 23.71 - 24.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) over the year was 23.71. Comparing it with the current 24.26 and 23.71 - 24.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VRP stock split?
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.22, and -0.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.22
- Open
- 24.25
- Bid
- 24.26
- Ask
- 24.56
- Low
- 24.25
- High
- 24.27
- Volume
- 411
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- -0.90%