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VPLS: Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF
VPLS exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.41 and at a high of 76.56.
Follow Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VPLS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VPLS stock price today?
Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 76.51 today. It trades within 76.41 - 76.56, yesterday's close was 76.41, and trading volume reached 216. The live price chart of VPLS shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 76.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.28% and USD. View the chart live to track VPLS movements.
How to buy VPLS stock?
You can buy Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 76.51. Orders are usually placed near 76.51 or 76.81, while 216 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow VPLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VPLS stock?
Investing in Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.16 - 79.41 and current price 76.51. Many compare 0.41% and -2.96% before placing orders at 76.51 or 76.81. Explore the VPLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 79.41. Within 76.16 - 79.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) over the year was 76.16. Comparing it with the current 76.51 and 76.16 - 79.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VPLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VPLS stock split?
Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.41, and -1.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.41
- Open
- 76.56
- Bid
- 76.51
- Ask
- 76.81
- Low
- 76.41
- High
- 76.56
- Volume
- 216
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.96%
- Year Change
- -1.28%