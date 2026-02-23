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VPL: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
VPL exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.76 and at a high of 114.01.
Follow Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VPL News
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- AIA: Semiconductor Exposure Supports Continued Outperformance (NASDAQ:AIA)
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
- INTL: A Global Ex-US Alternative (BATS:INTL)
- Global Economic Outlook: April 2026
- Are There Still Opportunities In Europe And Asia Despite High Oil Prices?
- The First War Inflation Tests - Markets Weekly Outlook
- VPL: Why The Pullback In Asia Pacific Stocks Is A Buying Opportunity (NYSEARCA:VPL)
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- HSBC upgrades equities to maximum overweight on Iran war progress
- WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%; U.S. Stock Futures Deep Red
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- U.S. And Israel Vs. Iran: A Sharpening Geopolitical Fault Line
- Ex-U.S. Gets Hit On Energy Price Spike
- War In The Middle East - Implications For Markets And Macro
- US Vs. Rest Of World
- From IEEPA To Section 122: What A Tariff Reset Means For Asia
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VPL stock price today?
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock is priced at 113.76 today. It trades within 112.76 - 114.01, yesterday's close was 112.20, and trading volume reached 789. The live price chart of VPL shows these updates.
Does Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF is currently valued at 113.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.55% and USD. View the chart live to track VPL movements.
How to buy VPL stock?
You can buy Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF shares at the current price of 113.76. Orders are usually placed near 113.76 or 114.06, while 789 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow VPL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VPL stock?
Investing in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF involves considering the yearly range 85.02 - 121.18 and current price 113.76. Many compare 4.63% and 7.75% before placing orders at 113.76 or 114.06. Explore the VPL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the past year was 121.18. Within 85.02 - 121.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 112.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) over the year was 85.02. Comparing it with the current 113.76 and 85.02 - 121.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VPL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VPL stock split?
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 112.20, and 33.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 112.20
- Open
- 113.86
- Bid
- 113.76
- Ask
- 114.06
- Low
- 112.76
- High
- 114.01
- Volume
- 789
- Daily Change
- 1.39%
- Month Change
- 4.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.75%
- Year Change
- 33.55%