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VPL: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

113.76 USD 1.56 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VPL exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.76 and at a high of 114.01.

Follow Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VPL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VPL stock price today?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock is priced at 113.76 today. It trades within 112.76 - 114.01, yesterday's close was 112.20, and trading volume reached 789. The live price chart of VPL shows these updates.

Does Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF is currently valued at 113.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.55% and USD. View the chart live to track VPL movements.

How to buy VPL stock?

You can buy Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF shares at the current price of 113.76. Orders are usually placed near 113.76 or 114.06, while 789 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow VPL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VPL stock?

Investing in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF involves considering the yearly range 85.02 - 121.18 and current price 113.76. Many compare 4.63% and 7.75% before placing orders at 113.76 or 114.06. Explore the VPL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the past year was 121.18. Within 85.02 - 121.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 112.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) over the year was 85.02. Comparing it with the current 113.76 and 85.02 - 121.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VPL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VPL stock split?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 112.20, and 33.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
112.76 114.01
Year Range
85.02 121.18
Previous Close
112.20
Open
113.86
Bid
113.76
Ask
114.06
Low
112.76
High
114.01
Volume
789
Daily Change
1.39%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
7.75%
Year Change
33.55%
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