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VNQI: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
VNQI exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.14 and at a high of 46.29.
Follow Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNQI News
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - August 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: July 2026 Performance Review
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Diversified Portfolios Show Resilience Amid Escalating Iran War
- Gulf's Gray-Zone Conflict Is Becoming A Market Stress Test
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 2, 2026
- U.S. Stocks Still Lead Global Markets Since Iran Conflict Erupted
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- The Strait Reopens: A Turning Point Or A Temporary Truce?
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - June 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: May 2026 Performance Review
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - May 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: April 2026 Performance Review
- VNQI: Good Low Cost Diversifier For Other US-Based Real Estate Investments (NASDAQ:VNQI)
- Analyzing The Wall Of Maturities: The Plural Of Anecdotes Is Not Data
- U.S. Transaction Volumes Rise +27% YoY In 1Q26
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- Prolonged Stress Test Lurks For Global Markets As War Continues
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - April 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: March 2026 Performance Review
- Markets Are Decoupling Again, Based On Return Correlations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNQI stock price today?
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 46.23 today. It trades within 46.14 - 46.29, yesterday's close was 45.90, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of VNQI shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 46.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track VNQI movements.
How to buy VNQI stock?
You can buy Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 46.23. Orders are usually placed near 46.23 or 46.53, while 380 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow VNQI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNQI stock?
Investing in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.20 - 50.88 and current price 46.23. Many compare 0.70% and -6.83% before placing orders at 46.23 or 46.53. Explore the VNQI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the past year was 50.88. Within 43.20 - 50.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) over the year was 43.20. Comparing it with the current 46.23 and 43.20 - 50.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNQI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNQI stock split?
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.90, and -0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.90
- Open
- 46.17
- Bid
- 46.23
- Ask
- 46.53
- Low
- 46.14
- High
- 46.29
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.83%
- Year Change
- -0.32%