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VNAM: Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF
VNAM exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.25 and at a high of 24.18.
Follow Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNAM News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Mind The Gap: Asia’s Inflation Pipeline Has Further To Run
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Post-Iran Winners: Oil, Energy, And Israel
- Here’s a rare chance to front-run Wall Street’s best and biggest players
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- Vietnam On The Rise: Tailwinds Continue
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- Lam vows faster growth as he seeks to extend his hold on Vietnam
- Global X 2026 Outlook - 10 In EM: Back To Basics
- Asia’s Growing Economic Power Shapes Global Derivatives Market
- Best And Worst Stocks And ETFs Through October
- Inflection Points: Tariffs In The Wind
- Vietnam: The ASEAN Powerhouse
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Vietnam And Southeast Asia: Diversified Value And Growth
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNAM stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF stock is priced at 24.02 today. It trades within 23.25 - 24.18, yesterday's close was 24.08, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of VNAM shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF is currently valued at 24.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.49% and USD. View the chart live to track VNAM movements.
How to buy VNAM stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF shares at the current price of 24.02. Orders are usually placed near 24.02 or 24.32, while 30 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow VNAM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNAM stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 27.45 and current price 24.02. Many compare -0.12% and -5.15% before placing orders at 24.02 or 24.32. Explore the VNAM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF in the past year was 27.45. Within 21.50 - 27.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 24.02 and 21.50 - 27.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNAM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNAM stock split?
Global X Funds Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.08, and -4.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.08
- Open
- 24.01
- Bid
- 24.02
- Ask
- 24.32
- Low
- 23.25
- High
- 24.18
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.15%
- Year Change
- -4.49%