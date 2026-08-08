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VMO: Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock
VMO exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.81 and at a high of 9.87.
Follow Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VMO stock price today?
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock stock is priced at 9.84 today. It trades within 9.81 - 9.87, yesterday's close was 9.77, and trading volume reached 268. The live price chart of VMO shows these updates.
Does Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock is currently valued at 9.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.31% and USD. View the chart live to track VMO movements.
How to buy VMO stock?
You can buy Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock shares at the current price of 9.84. Orders are usually placed near 9.84 or 10.14, while 268 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow VMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VMO stock?
Investing in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 9.15 - 10.09 and current price 9.84. Many compare 1.44% and -1.30% before placing orders at 9.84 or 10.14. Explore the VMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock in the past year was 10.09. Within 9.15 - 10.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock (VMO) over the year was 9.15. Comparing it with the current 9.84 and 9.15 - 10.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VMO stock split?
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.77, and 7.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.77
- Open
- 9.82
- Bid
- 9.84
- Ask
- 10.14
- Low
- 9.81
- High
- 9.87
- Volume
- 268
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.30%
- Year Change
- 7.31%