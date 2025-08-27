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VLU: SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

247.92 USD 1.31 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VLU exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 246.94 and at a high of 248.15.

Follow SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VLU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VLU stock price today?

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock is priced at 247.92 today. It trades within 246.94 - 248.15, yesterday's close was 246.61, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of VLU shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF is currently valued at 247.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.66% and USD. View the chart live to track VLU movements.

How to buy VLU stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF shares at the current price of 247.92. Orders are usually placed near 247.92 or 248.22, while 19 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow VLU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VLU stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF involves considering the yearly range 209.90 - 248.90 and current price 247.92. Many compare 1.09% and 11.14% before placing orders at 247.92 or 248.22. Explore the VLU price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the past year was 248.90. Within 209.90 - 248.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 246.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) over the year was 209.90. Comparing it with the current 247.92 and 209.90 - 248.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VLU stock split?

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 246.61, and 10.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
246.94 248.15
Year Range
209.90 248.90
Previous Close
246.61
Open
247.01
Bid
247.92
Ask
248.22
Low
246.94
High
248.15
Volume
19
Daily Change
0.53%
Month Change
1.09%
6 Months Change
11.14%
Year Change
10.66%
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