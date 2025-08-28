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VLT: Invesco High Income Trust II

10.10 USD 0.06 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VLT exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.08 and at a high of 10.11.

Follow Invesco High Income Trust II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VLT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VLT stock price today?

Invesco High Income Trust II stock is priced at 10.10 today. It trades within 10.08 - 10.11, yesterday's close was 10.04, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of VLT shows these updates.

Does Invesco High Income Trust II stock pay dividends?

Invesco High Income Trust II is currently valued at 10.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VLT movements.

How to buy VLT stock?

You can buy Invesco High Income Trust II shares at the current price of 10.10. Orders are usually placed near 10.10 or 10.40, while 49 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow VLT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VLT stock?

Investing in Invesco High Income Trust II involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 11.43 and current price 10.10. Many compare 1.10% and -7.00% before placing orders at 10.10 or 10.40. Explore the VLT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco High Income Trust II stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco High Income Trust II in the past year was 11.43. Within 9.85 - 11.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco High Income Trust II performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco High Income Trust II stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.10 and 9.85 - 11.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VLT stock split?

Invesco High Income Trust II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.04, and -9.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.08 10.11
Year Range
9.85 11.43
Previous Close
10.04
Open
10.08
Bid
10.10
Ask
10.40
Low
10.08
High
10.11
Volume
49
Daily Change
0.60%
Month Change
1.10%
6 Months Change
-7.00%
Year Change
-9.01%
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