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VIOV: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
VIOV exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.72 and at a high of 119.68.
Follow Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIOV News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- SLYV Is A Diversified Way To Capitalize On Increasing Market Participation (NYSEARCA:SLYV)
- SEI: Buy Before The S&P 600 Flows Arrive (NYSE:SEI)
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- VIOV: Still Going Strong Amidst Market Volatility (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VIOV stock price today?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock is priced at 119.62 today. It trades within 118.72 - 119.68, yesterday's close was 118.48, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of VIOV shows these updates.
Does Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is currently valued at 119.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.53% and USD. View the chart live to track VIOV movements.
How to buy VIOV stock?
You can buy Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF shares at the current price of 119.62. Orders are usually placed near 119.62 or 119.92, while 46 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow VIOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VIOV stock?
Investing in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 90.05 - 120.65 and current price 119.62. Many compare 1.64% and 14.53% before placing orders at 119.62 or 119.92. Explore the VIOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the past year was 120.65. Within 90.05 - 120.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 118.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) over the year was 90.05. Comparing it with the current 119.62 and 90.05 - 120.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VIOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VIOV stock split?
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 118.48, and 28.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 118.48
- Open
- 119.00
- Bid
- 119.62
- Ask
- 119.92
- Low
- 118.72
- High
- 119.68
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.53%
- Year Change
- 28.53%