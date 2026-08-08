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VHUB: VenHub Global Inc
VHUB exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.67 and at a high of 0.72.
Follow VenHub Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VHUB stock price today?
VenHub Global Inc stock is priced at 0.69 today. It trades within 0.67 - 0.72, yesterday's close was 0.68, and trading volume reached 68. The live price chart of VHUB shows these updates.
Does VenHub Global Inc stock pay dividends?
VenHub Global Inc is currently valued at 0.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.13% and USD. View the chart live to track VHUB movements.
How to buy VHUB stock?
You can buy VenHub Global Inc shares at the current price of 0.69. Orders are usually placed near 0.69 or 0.99, while 68 and -4.17% show market activity. Follow VHUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VHUB stock?
Investing in VenHub Global Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.53 - 40.30 and current price 0.69. Many compare -1.43% and -68.78% before placing orders at 0.69 or 0.99. Explore the VHUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are VenHub Global Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of VenHub Global Inc in the past year was 40.30. Within 0.53 - 40.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track VenHub Global Inc performance using the live chart.
What are VenHub Global Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VenHub Global Inc (VHUB) over the year was 0.53. Comparing it with the current 0.69 and 0.53 - 40.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VHUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VHUB stock split?
VenHub Global Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.68, and -97.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.68
- Open
- 0.72
- Bid
- 0.69
- Ask
- 0.99
- Low
- 0.67
- High
- 0.72
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- -1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -68.78%
- Year Change
- -97.13%