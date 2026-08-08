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VGVT: ETF Shares
VGVT exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.14 and at a high of 74.14.
Follow ETF Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGVT stock price today?
ETF Shares stock is priced at 74.14 today. It trades within 74.14 - 74.14, yesterday's close was 74.11, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VGVT shows these updates.
Does ETF Shares stock pay dividends?
ETF Shares is currently valued at 74.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.93% and USD. View the chart live to track VGVT movements.
How to buy VGVT stock?
You can buy ETF Shares shares at the current price of 74.14. Orders are usually placed near 74.14 or 74.44, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VGVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGVT stock?
Investing in ETF Shares involves considering the yearly range 74.00 - 93.00 and current price 74.14. Many compare 0.19% and -3.56% before placing orders at 74.14 or 74.44. Explore the VGVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 93.00. Within 74.00 - 93.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Shares performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGVT) over the year was 74.00. Comparing it with the current 74.14 and 74.00 - 93.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGVT stock split?
ETF Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.11, and -1.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.11
- Open
- 74.14
- Bid
- 74.14
- Ask
- 74.44
- Low
- 74.14
- High
- 74.14
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.56%
- Year Change
- -1.93%