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VGSR: Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
VGSR exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.54 and at a high of 11.71.
Follow Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGSR stock price today?
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 11.60 today. It trades within 11.54 - 11.71, yesterday's close was 11.53, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of VGSR shows these updates.
Does Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 11.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.41% and USD. View the chart live to track VGSR movements.
How to buy VGSR stock?
You can buy Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 11.60. Orders are usually placed near 11.60 or 11.90, while 71 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow VGSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGSR stock?
Investing in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.96 - 12.26 and current price 11.60. Many compare -1.78% and 4.88% before placing orders at 11.60 or 11.90. Explore the VGSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the past year was 12.26. Within 9.96 - 12.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) over the year was 9.96. Comparing it with the current 11.60 and 9.96 - 12.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGSR stock split?
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.53, and 8.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.53
- Open
- 11.54
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Low
- 11.54
- High
- 11.71
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- -1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.88%
- Year Change
- 8.41%