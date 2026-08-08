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VGHY: Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF
VGHY exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.42 and at a high of 74.48.
Follow Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGHY stock price today?
Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF stock is priced at 74.48 today. It trades within 74.42 - 74.48, yesterday's close was 74.32, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of VGHY shows these updates.
Does Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF is currently valued at 74.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.92% and USD. View the chart live to track VGHY movements.
How to buy VGHY stock?
You can buy Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF shares at the current price of 74.48. Orders are usually placed near 74.48 or 74.78, while 95 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow VGHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGHY stock?
Investing in Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.50 - 77.51 and current price 74.48. Many compare 0.65% and -0.87% before placing orders at 74.48 or 74.78. Explore the VGHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF in the past year was 77.51. Within 73.50 - 77.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF (VGHY) over the year was 73.50. Comparing it with the current 74.48 and 73.50 - 77.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGHY stock split?
Vanguard High-Yield Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.32, and -0.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.32
- Open
- 74.47
- Bid
- 74.48
- Ask
- 74.78
- Low
- 74.42
- High
- 74.48
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.87%
- Year Change
- -0.92%