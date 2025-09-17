QuotesSections
VGASW
VGASW: Verde Clean Fuels Inc - Warrant

0.1450 USD 0.0150 (11.54%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VGASW exchange rate has changed by 11.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1300 and at a high of 0.1450.

Follow Verde Clean Fuels Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1300 0.1450
Year Range
0.0751 0.3942
Previous Close
0.1300
Open
0.1300
Bid
0.1450
Ask
0.1480
Low
0.1300
High
0.1450
Volume
37
Daily Change
11.54%
Month Change
11.54%
6 Months Change
-30.95%
Year Change
-30.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev