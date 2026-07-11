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VFQY: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

177.13 USD 1.87 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VFQY exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.83 and at a high of 177.17.

Follow Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VFQY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VFQY stock price today?

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock is priced at 177.13 today. It trades within 176.83 - 177.17, yesterday's close was 175.26, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of VFQY shows these updates.

Does Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF is currently valued at 177.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VFQY movements.

How to buy VFQY stock?

You can buy Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF shares at the current price of 177.13. Orders are usually placed near 177.13 or 177.43, while 20 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow VFQY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VFQY stock?

Investing in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 144.43 - 178.32 and current price 177.13. Many compare 2.07% and 13.88% before placing orders at 177.13 or 177.43. Explore the VFQY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the past year was 178.32. Within 144.43 - 178.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 175.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) over the year was 144.43. Comparing it with the current 177.13 and 144.43 - 178.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFQY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VFQY stock split?

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 175.26, and 19.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
176.83 177.17
Year Range
144.43 178.32
Previous Close
175.26
Open
176.88
Bid
177.13
Ask
177.43
Low
176.83
High
177.17
Volume
20
Daily Change
1.07%
Month Change
2.07%
6 Months Change
13.88%
Year Change
19.01%
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