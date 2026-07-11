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VFQY: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
VFQY exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.83 and at a high of 177.17.
Follow Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFQY News
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- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VFQY stock price today?
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock is priced at 177.13 today. It trades within 176.83 - 177.17, yesterday's close was 175.26, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of VFQY shows these updates.
Does Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF is currently valued at 177.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VFQY movements.
How to buy VFQY stock?
You can buy Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF shares at the current price of 177.13. Orders are usually placed near 177.13 or 177.43, while 20 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow VFQY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VFQY stock?
Investing in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 144.43 - 178.32 and current price 177.13. Many compare 2.07% and 13.88% before placing orders at 177.13 or 177.43. Explore the VFQY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the past year was 178.32. Within 144.43 - 178.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 175.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) over the year was 144.43. Comparing it with the current 177.13 and 144.43 - 178.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFQY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VFQY stock split?
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 175.26, and 19.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 175.26
- Open
- 176.88
- Bid
- 177.13
- Ask
- 177.43
- Low
- 176.83
- High
- 177.17
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.88%
- Year Change
- 19.01%