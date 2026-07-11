QuotesSections
Currencies / VFMV
Back to US Stock Market

VFMV: Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

146.59 USD 0.95 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VFMV exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.93 and at a high of 146.65.

Follow Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFMV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VFMV stock price today?

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock is priced at 146.59 today. It trades within 145.93 - 146.65, yesterday's close was 145.64, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of VFMV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF is currently valued at 146.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.86% and USD. View the chart live to track VFMV movements.

How to buy VFMV stock?

You can buy Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 146.59. Orders are usually placed near 146.59 or 146.89, while 27 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow VFMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VFMV stock?

Investing in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 127.50 - 146.65 and current price 146.59. Many compare 1.53% and 5.33% before placing orders at 146.59 or 146.89. Explore the VFMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the past year was 146.65. Within 127.50 - 146.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 145.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) over the year was 127.50. Comparing it with the current 146.59 and 127.50 - 146.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VFMV stock split?

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 145.64, and 12.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
145.93 146.65
Year Range
127.50 146.65
Previous Close
145.64
Open
145.93
Bid
146.59
Ask
146.89
Low
145.93
High
146.65
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.65%
Month Change
1.53%
6 Months Change
5.33%
Year Change
12.86%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev