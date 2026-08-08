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VEXC: Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF
VEXC exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.96 and at a high of 95.39.
Follow Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VEXC stock price today?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock is priced at 95.31 today. It trades within 94.96 - 95.39, yesterday's close was 94.42, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of VEXC shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF is currently valued at 95.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.88% and USD. View the chart live to track VEXC movements.
How to buy VEXC stock?
You can buy Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF shares at the current price of 95.31. Orders are usually placed near 95.31 or 95.61, while 30 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow VEXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VEXC stock?
Investing in Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.98 - 98.56 and current price 95.31. Many compare 3.54% and 9.78% before placing orders at 95.31 or 95.61. Explore the VEXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF in the past year was 98.56. Within 74.98 - 98.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (VEXC) over the year was 74.98. Comparing it with the current 95.31 and 74.98 - 98.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VEXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VEXC stock split?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.42, and 24.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 94.42
- Open
- 95.39
- Bid
- 95.31
- Ask
- 95.61
- Low
- 94.96
- High
- 95.39
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 3.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.78%
- Year Change
- 24.88%