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VEM: Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
VEM exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.73 and at a high of 26.73.
Follow Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is VEM stock price today?
Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock is priced at 26.73 today. It trades within 26.73 - 26.73, yesterday's close was 26.66, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VEM shows these updates.
Does Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is currently valued at 26.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.49% and USD. View the chart live to track VEM movements.
How to buy VEM stock?
You can buy Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 26.73. Orders are usually placed near 26.73 or 27.03, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VEM stock?
Investing in Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.25 - 28.91 and current price 26.73. Many compare 0.26% and 6.49% before placing orders at 26.73 or 27.03. Explore the VEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the past year was 28.91. Within 23.25 - 28.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (VEM) over the year was 23.25. Comparing it with the current 26.73 and 23.25 - 28.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VEM stock split?
Virtus Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.66, and 6.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.66
- Open
- 26.73
- Bid
- 26.73
- Ask
- 27.03
- Low
- 26.73
- High
- 26.73
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.49%
- Year Change
- 6.49%