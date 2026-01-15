QuotesSections
Currencies / VEGI
Back to US Stock Market

VEGI: iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

44.48 USD 0.12 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VEGI exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.40 and at a high of 44.79.

Follow iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VEGI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VEGI stock price today?

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock is priced at 44.48 today. It trades within 44.40 - 44.79, yesterday's close was 44.36, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of VEGI shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF is currently valued at 44.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.43% and USD. View the chart live to track VEGI movements.

How to buy VEGI stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF shares at the current price of 44.48. Orders are usually placed near 44.48 or 44.78, while 17 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow VEGI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VEGI stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.02 - 47.27 and current price 44.48. Many compare -0.07% and -4.08% before placing orders at 44.48 or 44.78. Explore the VEGI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the past year was 47.27. Within 38.02 - 47.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) over the year was 38.02. Comparing it with the current 44.48 and 38.02 - 47.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VEGI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VEGI stock split?

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.36, and 10.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.40 44.79
Year Range
38.02 47.27
Previous Close
44.36
Open
44.46
Bid
44.48
Ask
44.78
Low
44.40
High
44.79
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
-0.07%
6 Months Change
-4.08%
Year Change
10.43%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev