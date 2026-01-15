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VEGI: iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF
VEGI exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.40 and at a high of 44.79.
Follow iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEGI News
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- A Sea Change For Commodity Prices: Why Markets Appear To Be Underpricing El NiñO Risks
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Trump Signals Iran Deal Is Close
- VEGI: Defensive Agricultural Exposure With Limited Upside (NYSEARCA:VEGI)
- Crude Reality: Oil Prices Likely To Remain Higher For Longer
- Risks To Agri Markets Look Underpriced As Hormuz Crisis Drags On
- Chart Of The Day: Forget Fuel, Watch Food
- Have Markets Mispriced Commodity Risks As Oil Threat Builds?
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Ground Beef Becoming A Luxury Item
- How America's Appetite For Protein Is Impacting U.S. Agriculture
- The Rise Of The Everyday Commodity Hedge In A Volatile Era
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Commodities: Oil Steadies As Iran Deadline Pushed Back But Upside Risks Persist
- The Hormuz Domino Effect: From Energy Shock To Food Crisis
- Are Agricultural ETFs in Crossfire as US-Iran War Disrupts Food Chain?
- Record Highs On The Horizon For The VEGI ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)
- Fertilizer Prices Surge Ahead Of A Critical Planting Season
- Commodities: Putin's Gas Threat To The EU Adds To Upside Risk For Markets
- Deere Stock Surges on Upbeat Earnings & Guidance: Agri ETFs to Play
- Agricultural ETF (VEGI) Touches New 52-Week High
- ETFs in Spotlight as Trump Moves to Mobilize Defense Production Act
- Power Demand Redefines Global Resources
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VEGI stock price today?
iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock is priced at 44.48 today. It trades within 44.40 - 44.79, yesterday's close was 44.36, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of VEGI shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF is currently valued at 44.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.43% and USD. View the chart live to track VEGI movements.
How to buy VEGI stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF shares at the current price of 44.48. Orders are usually placed near 44.48 or 44.78, while 17 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow VEGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VEGI stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.02 - 47.27 and current price 44.48. Many compare -0.07% and -4.08% before placing orders at 44.48 or 44.78. Explore the VEGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the past year was 47.27. Within 38.02 - 47.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) over the year was 38.02. Comparing it with the current 44.48 and 38.02 - 47.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VEGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VEGI stock split?
iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.36, and 10.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.36
- Open
- 44.46
- Bid
- 44.48
- Ask
- 44.78
- Low
- 44.40
- High
- 44.79
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.08%
- Year Change
- 10.43%