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VDIG: Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF
VDIG exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.78 and at a high of 64.94.
Follow Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VDIG stock price today?
Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF stock is priced at 64.79 today. It trades within 64.78 - 64.94, yesterday's close was 64.63, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of VDIG shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF is currently valued at 64.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.17% and USD. View the chart live to track VDIG movements.
How to buy VDIG stock?
You can buy Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF shares at the current price of 64.79. Orders are usually placed near 64.79 or 65.09, while 15 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow VDIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VDIG stock?
Investing in Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.66 - 65.13 and current price 64.79. Many compare 1.82% and 6.89% before placing orders at 64.79 or 65.09. Explore the VDIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF in the past year was 65.13. Within 55.66 - 65.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF (VDIG) over the year was 55.66. Comparing it with the current 64.79 and 55.66 - 65.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VDIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VDIG stock split?
Vanguard Wellington Dividend Growth Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.63, and 9.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.63
- Open
- 64.93
- Bid
- 64.79
- Ask
- 65.09
- Low
- 64.78
- High
- 64.94
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.89%
- Year Change
- 9.17%