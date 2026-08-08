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VDI: Virtus International Dividend ETF
VDI exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.06 and at a high of 36.06.
Follow Virtus International Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is VDI stock price today?
Virtus International Dividend ETF stock is priced at 36.06 today. It trades within 36.06 - 36.06, yesterday's close was 36.36, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VDI shows these updates.
Does Virtus International Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus International Dividend ETF is currently valued at 36.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.31% and USD. View the chart live to track VDI movements.
How to buy VDI stock?
You can buy Virtus International Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 36.06. Orders are usually placed near 36.06 or 36.36, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VDI stock?
Investing in Virtus International Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.46 - 36.36 and current price 36.06. Many compare 1.58% and 7.32% before placing orders at 36.06 or 36.36. Explore the VDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus International Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus International Dividend ETF in the past year was 36.36. Within 30.46 - 36.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus International Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus International Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus International Dividend ETF (VDI) over the year was 30.46. Comparing it with the current 36.06 and 30.46 - 36.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VDI stock split?
Virtus International Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.36, and 18.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.36
- Open
- 36.06
- Bid
- 36.06
- Ask
- 36.36
- Low
- 36.06
- High
- 36.06
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.32%
- Year Change
- 18.31%