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VCRB: Vanguard Core Bond ETF
VCRB exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.01 and at a high of 76.14.
Follow Vanguard Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCRB stock price today?
Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 76.08 today. It trades within 76.01 - 76.14, yesterday's close was 75.96, and trading volume reached 664. The live price chart of VCRB shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 76.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track VCRB movements.
How to buy VCRB stock?
You can buy Vanguard Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 76.08. Orders are usually placed near 76.08 or 76.38, while 664 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow VCRB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCRB stock?
Investing in Vanguard Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.70 - 79.17 and current price 76.08. Many compare 0.48% and -3.26% before placing orders at 76.08 or 76.38. Explore the VCRB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the past year was 79.17. Within 75.70 - 79.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) over the year was 75.70. Comparing it with the current 76.08 and 75.70 - 79.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCRB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCRB stock split?
Vanguard Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.96, and -1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.96
- Open
- 76.11
- Bid
- 76.08
- Ask
- 76.38
- Low
- 76.01
- High
- 76.14
- Volume
- 664
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.26%
- Year Change
- -1.53%