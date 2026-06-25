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VCIT: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

81.42 USD 0.14 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VCIT exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.33 and at a high of 81.55.

Follow Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VCIT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VCIT stock price today?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 81.42 today. It trades within 81.33 - 81.55, yesterday's close was 81.28, and trading volume reached 9628. The live price chart of VCIT shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 81.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.69% and USD. View the chart live to track VCIT movements.

How to buy VCIT stock?

You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 81.42. Orders are usually placed near 81.42 or 81.72, while 9628 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow VCIT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VCIT stock?

Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.03 - 84.84 and current price 81.42. Many compare 0.42% and -3.26% before placing orders at 81.42 or 81.72. Explore the VCIT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 84.84. Within 81.03 - 84.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) over the year was 81.03. Comparing it with the current 81.42 and 81.03 - 84.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCIT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VCIT stock split?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.28, and -1.69% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
81.33 81.55
Year Range
81.03 84.84
Previous Close
81.28
Open
81.51
Bid
81.42
Ask
81.72
Low
81.33
High
81.55
Volume
9.628 K
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-3.26%
Year Change
-1.69%
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