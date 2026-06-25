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VCIT: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
VCIT exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.33 and at a high of 81.55.
Follow Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCIT News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – June 2026
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Rates Spark: Room For Warsh To Shift The Narrative
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Iran Conflict Reorders The Bond Market's Hierarchy Of Havens
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCIT stock price today?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 81.42 today. It trades within 81.33 - 81.55, yesterday's close was 81.28, and trading volume reached 9628. The live price chart of VCIT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 81.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.69% and USD. View the chart live to track VCIT movements.
How to buy VCIT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 81.42. Orders are usually placed near 81.42 or 81.72, while 9628 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow VCIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCIT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.03 - 84.84 and current price 81.42. Many compare 0.42% and -3.26% before placing orders at 81.42 or 81.72. Explore the VCIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 84.84. Within 81.03 - 84.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) over the year was 81.03. Comparing it with the current 81.42 and 81.03 - 84.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCIT stock split?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.28, and -1.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.28
- Open
- 81.51
- Bid
- 81.42
- Ask
- 81.72
- Low
- 81.33
- High
- 81.55
- Volume
- 9.628 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.26%
- Year Change
- -1.69%