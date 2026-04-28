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VBND: Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF

43.15 USD 0.13 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VBND exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.65 and at a high of 43.35.

Follow Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VBND News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VBND stock price today?

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock is priced at 43.15 today. It trades within 41.65 - 43.35, yesterday's close was 43.02, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of VBND shows these updates.

Does Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF is currently valued at 43.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.33% and USD. View the chart live to track VBND movements.

How to buy VBND stock?

You can buy Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 43.15. Orders are usually placed near 43.15 or 43.45, while 30 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow VBND updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VBND stock?

Investing in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.65 - 45.25 and current price 43.15. Many compare 0.42% and -2.51% before placing orders at 43.15 or 43.45. Explore the VBND price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF in the past year was 45.25. Within 41.65 - 45.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) over the year was 41.65. Comparing it with the current 43.15 and 41.65 - 45.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VBND moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VBND stock split?

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.02, and -1.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.65 43.35
Year Range
41.65 45.25
Previous Close
43.02
Open
43.00
Bid
43.15
Ask
43.45
Low
41.65
High
43.35
Volume
30
Daily Change
0.30%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-2.51%
Year Change
-1.33%
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