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VBF: Invesco Bond Fund
VBF exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.69 and at a high of 14.80.
Follow Invesco Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VBF News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- VBF: BBB Spreads Are Too Low (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:VBF)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, November 2025: 3 Non-Leveraged Picks
- BHK: Improved Valuation, Distribution Sustainability Still Questionable (NYSE:BHK)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VBF stock price today?
Invesco Bond Fund stock is priced at 14.77 today. It trades within 14.69 - 14.80, yesterday's close was 14.77, and trading volume reached 225. The live price chart of VBF shows these updates.
Does Invesco Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
Invesco Bond Fund is currently valued at 14.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.15% and USD. View the chart live to track VBF movements.
How to buy VBF stock?
You can buy Invesco Bond Fund shares at the current price of 14.77. Orders are usually placed near 14.77 or 15.07, while 225 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow VBF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VBF stock?
Investing in Invesco Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.44 - 15.96 and current price 14.77. Many compare 0.20% and -3.84% before placing orders at 14.77 or 15.07. Explore the VBF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Bond Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Bond Fund in the past year was 15.96. Within 14.44 - 15.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Bond Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) over the year was 14.44. Comparing it with the current 14.77 and 14.44 - 15.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VBF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VBF stock split?
Invesco Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.77, and -4.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.77
- Open
- 14.80
- Bid
- 14.77
- Ask
- 15.07
- Low
- 14.69
- High
- 14.80
- Volume
- 225
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.84%
- Year Change
- -4.15%