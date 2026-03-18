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VABS: Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
VABS exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.19 and at a high of 24.21.
Follow Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VABS News
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Virtus Newfleet Securitized Income ETF Q1 2026 Commentary (VABS)
- Finding Opportunity Beyond The Agg: An Introduction To Asset-Backed Securities
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Bond Bloodbath Worsens On Inflation, Lax Fed, Flood Of New Debt; Mortgage Rates Hit 6.75%
- Sticky Inflation Tests Markets As Credit Holds Firm
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Why AI's Productivity Boom Could Impact Mortgage Rates
- Housing Market's Crucial 'Spring Selling Season' Is In Tatters (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- Financing The Everyday: A Closer Look At Mortgages
- Consumer Delinquencies Pose Limited Risks To Financial Stability
- Kevin Warsh’s Fed Confirmation Faces Tough Tests
- Bond Brief: Energy Shock Lifts Yields Amid Heightened Uncertainty
- How Policymakers Can Lower Mortgage Costs And Increase Housing Affordability
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Diversification By Design: Tapping The Return Potential Of Everyday Cash Flows
- The Credit Market Lens: A Market Split, But For How Long?
- Layered Uncertainty: Conflict, Credit Stress, And AI
- Weekly Commentary: Bubbles, Dams, War And Cracks
- Pending Home Sales Ticked Up From Record Low, But Now Mortgage Rates Spiked Back Over 6.3%
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VABS stock price today?
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock is priced at 24.19 today. It trades within 24.19 - 24.21, yesterday's close was 24.22, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of VABS shows these updates.
Does Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF is currently valued at 24.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.51% and USD. View the chart live to track VABS movements.
How to buy VABS stock?
You can buy Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF shares at the current price of 24.19. Orders are usually placed near 24.19 or 24.49, while 11 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VABS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VABS stock?
Investing in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.94 - 24.69 and current price 24.19. Many compare 0.25% and -0.58% before placing orders at 24.19 or 24.49. Explore the VABS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the past year was 24.69. Within 23.94 - 24.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (VABS) over the year was 23.94. Comparing it with the current 24.19 and 23.94 - 24.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VABS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VABS stock split?
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.22, and -1.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.22
- Open
- 24.19
- Bid
- 24.19
- Ask
- 24.49
- Low
- 24.19
- High
- 24.21
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.58%
- Year Change
- -1.51%