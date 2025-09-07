- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UYM: ProShares Ultra Materials
UYM exchange rate has changed by 2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.95 and at a high of 31.84.
Follow ProShares Ultra Materials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UYM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UYM stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Materials stock is priced at 31.83 today. It trades within 30.95 - 31.84, yesterday's close was 30.94, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of UYM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Materials stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Materials is currently valued at 31.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.36% and USD. View the chart live to track UYM movements.
How to buy UYM stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Materials shares at the current price of 31.83. Orders are usually placed near 31.83 or 32.13, while 19 and 2.84% show market activity. Follow UYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UYM stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Materials involves considering the yearly range 21.35 - 34.54 and current price 31.83. Many compare 8.49% and -2.66% before placing orders at 31.83 or 32.13. Explore the UYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Materials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Materials in the past year was 34.54. Within 21.35 - 34.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Materials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Materials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Materials (UYM) over the year was 21.35. Comparing it with the current 31.83 and 21.35 - 34.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UYM stock split?
ProShares Ultra Materials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.94, and 26.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.94
- Open
- 30.95
- Bid
- 31.83
- Ask
- 32.13
- Low
- 30.95
- High
- 31.84
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 2.88%
- Month Change
- 8.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.66%
- Year Change
- 26.36%