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UYG: ProShares Ultra Financials
UYG exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.50 and at a high of 98.23.
Follow ProShares Ultra Financials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UYG stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Financials stock is priced at 97.87 today. It trades within 97.50 - 98.23, yesterday's close was 98.52, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of UYG shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Financials stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Financials is currently valued at 97.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.19% and USD. View the chart live to track UYG movements.
How to buy UYG stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Financials shares at the current price of 97.87. Orders are usually placed near 97.87 or 98.17, while 16 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow UYG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UYG stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Financials involves considering the yearly range 68.43 - 104.32 and current price 97.87. Many compare 0.31% and 25.17% before placing orders at 97.87 or 98.17. Explore the UYG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Financials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Financials in the past year was 104.32. Within 68.43 - 104.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 98.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Financials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Financials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG) over the year was 68.43. Comparing it with the current 97.87 and 68.43 - 104.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UYG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UYG stock split?
ProShares Ultra Financials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 98.52, and -0.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 98.52
- Open
- 97.50
- Bid
- 97.87
- Ask
- 98.17
- Low
- 97.50
- High
- 98.23
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.17%
- Year Change
- -0.19%