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UXJL: FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July
UXJL exchange rate has changed by 1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.54 and at a high of 37.54.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is UXJL stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July stock is priced at 37.54 today. It trades within 37.54 - 37.54, yesterday's close was 36.89, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of UXJL shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July is currently valued at 37.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.40% and USD. View the chart live to track UXJL movements.
How to buy UXJL stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July shares at the current price of 37.54. Orders are usually placed near 37.54 or 37.84, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow UXJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UXJL stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 30.02 - 37.54 and current price 37.54. Many compare 2.18% and 14.91% before placing orders at 37.54 or 37.84. Explore the UXJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July in the past year was 37.54. Within 30.02 - 37.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July (UXJL) over the year was 30.02. Comparing it with the current 37.54 and 30.02 - 37.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UXJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UXJL stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.89, and 22.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.89
- Open
- 37.54
- Bid
- 37.54
- Ask
- 37.84
- Low
- 37.54
- High
- 37.54
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.76%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.91%
- Year Change
- 22.40%