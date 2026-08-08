- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UX: Roundhill Uranium ETF
UX exchange rate has changed by 3.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.09 and at a high of 29.16.
Follow Roundhill Uranium ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UX stock price today?
Roundhill Uranium ETF stock is priced at 29.16 today. It trades within 29.09 - 29.16, yesterday's close was 28.17, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of UX shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Uranium ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Uranium ETF is currently valued at 29.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.28% and USD. View the chart live to track UX movements.
How to buy UX stock?
You can buy Roundhill Uranium ETF shares at the current price of 29.16. Orders are usually placed near 29.16 or 29.46, while 2 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow UX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UX stock?
Investing in Roundhill Uranium ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.26 - 32.51 and current price 29.16. Many compare 5.38% and -6.12% before placing orders at 29.16 or 29.46. Explore the UX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Uranium ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Uranium ETF in the past year was 32.51. Within 27.26 - 32.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Uranium ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Uranium ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Uranium ETF (UX) over the year was 27.26. Comparing it with the current 29.16 and 27.26 - 32.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UX stock split?
Roundhill Uranium ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.17, and -10.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.17
- Open
- 29.09
- Bid
- 29.16
- Ask
- 29.46
- Low
- 29.09
- High
- 29.16
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 3.51%
- Month Change
- 5.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.12%
- Year Change
- -10.28%