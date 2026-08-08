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UTWY: US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF
UTWY exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.24 and at a high of 41.25.
Follow US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UTWY stock price today?
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.25 today. It trades within 41.24 - 41.25, yesterday's close was 41.51, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of UTWY shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.71% and USD. View the chart live to track UTWY movements.
How to buy UTWY stock?
You can buy US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.25. Orders are usually placed near 41.25 or 41.55, while 2 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow UTWY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UTWY stock?
Investing in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.85 - 45.18 and current price 41.25. Many compare 0.24% and -7.14% before placing orders at 41.25 or 41.55. Explore the UTWY price chart live with daily changes.
What are US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF in the past year was 45.18. Within 40.85 - 45.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) over the year was 40.85. Comparing it with the current 41.25 and 40.85 - 45.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTWY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UTWY stock split?
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.51, and -3.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.51
- Open
- 41.24
- Bid
- 41.25
- Ask
- 41.55
- Low
- 41.24
- High
- 41.25
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.14%
- Year Change
- -3.71%