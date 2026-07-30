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UTWO: US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
UTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.94 and at a high of 47.97.
Follow US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTWO News
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Information Timing And Release: The Gaming Of Guidance
- Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump After Warsh Starts Talking
- The Fed Holds Steady, But Questions Linger
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UTWO stock price today?
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock is priced at 47.95 today. It trades within 47.94 - 47.97, yesterday's close was 47.90, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of UTWO shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF is currently valued at 47.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.95% and USD. View the chart live to track UTWO movements.
How to buy UTWO stock?
You can buy US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF shares at the current price of 47.95. Orders are usually placed near 47.95 or 48.25, while 78 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow UTWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UTWO stock?
Investing in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.77 - 48.70 and current price 47.95. Many compare 0.17% and -1.28% before placing orders at 47.95 or 48.25. Explore the UTWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the past year was 48.70. Within 47.77 - 48.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF performance using the live chart.
What are US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) over the year was 47.77. Comparing it with the current 47.95 and 47.77 - 48.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UTWO stock split?
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.90, and -0.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.90
- Open
- 47.96
- Bid
- 47.95
- Ask
- 48.25
- Low
- 47.94
- High
- 47.97
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.28%
- Year Change
- -0.95%