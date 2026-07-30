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UTWO: US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

47.95 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.94 and at a high of 47.97.

Follow US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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UTWO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UTWO stock price today?

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock is priced at 47.95 today. It trades within 47.94 - 47.97, yesterday's close was 47.90, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of UTWO shows these updates.

Does US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock pay dividends?

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF is currently valued at 47.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.95% and USD. View the chart live to track UTWO movements.

How to buy UTWO stock?

You can buy US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF shares at the current price of 47.95. Orders are usually placed near 47.95 or 48.25, while 78 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow UTWO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UTWO stock?

Investing in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.77 - 48.70 and current price 47.95. Many compare 0.17% and -1.28% before placing orders at 47.95 or 48.25. Explore the UTWO price chart live with daily changes.

What are US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the past year was 48.70. Within 47.77 - 48.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF performance using the live chart.

What are US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) over the year was 47.77. Comparing it with the current 47.95 and 47.77 - 48.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTWO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UTWO stock split?

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.90, and -0.95% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.94 47.97
Year Range
47.77 48.70
Previous Close
47.90
Open
47.96
Bid
47.95
Ask
48.25
Low
47.94
High
47.97
Volume
78
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.17%
6 Months Change
-1.28%
Year Change
-0.95%
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