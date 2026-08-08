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UTEN: US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
UTEN exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.50 and at a high of 42.62.
Follow US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UTEN stock price today?
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock is priced at 42.55 today. It trades within 42.50 - 42.62, yesterday's close was 42.46, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of UTEN shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF is currently valued at 42.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.43% and USD. View the chart live to track UTEN movements.
How to buy UTEN stock?
You can buy US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF shares at the current price of 42.55. Orders are usually placed near 42.55 or 42.85, while 55 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow UTEN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UTEN stock?
Investing in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.18 - 44.88 and current price 42.55. Many compare 0.45% and -4.79% before placing orders at 42.55 or 42.85. Explore the UTEN price chart live with daily changes.
What are US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF in the past year was 44.88. Within 42.18 - 44.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF performance using the live chart.
What are US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) over the year was 42.18. Comparing it with the current 42.55 and 42.18 - 44.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTEN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UTEN stock split?
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.46, and -2.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.46
- Open
- 42.62
- Bid
- 42.55
- Ask
- 42.85
- Low
- 42.50
- High
- 42.62
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.79%
- Year Change
- -2.43%