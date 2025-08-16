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USSG: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF
USSG exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.04 and at a high of 72.24.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USSG News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USSG stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock is priced at 72.18 today. It trades within 72.04 - 72.24, yesterday's close was 71.84, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of USSG shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF is currently valued at 72.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.99% and USD. View the chart live to track USSG movements.
How to buy USSG stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF shares at the current price of 72.18. Orders are usually placed near 72.18 or 72.48, while 12 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow USSG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USSG stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.65 - 72.69 and current price 72.18. Many compare 3.26% and 14.97% before placing orders at 72.18 or 72.48. Explore the USSG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the past year was 72.69. Within 57.65 - 72.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) over the year was 57.65. Comparing it with the current 72.18 and 57.65 - 72.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USSG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USSG stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.84, and 13.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.84
- Open
- 72.11
- Bid
- 72.18
- Ask
- 72.48
- Low
- 72.04
- High
- 72.24
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.97%
- Year Change
- 13.99%