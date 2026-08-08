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USSE: Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi
USSE exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.42 and at a high of 41.50.
Follow Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USSE stock price today?
Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi stock is priced at 41.48 today. It trades within 41.42 - 41.50, yesterday's close was 41.34, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of USSE shows these updates.
Does Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi stock pay dividends?
Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi is currently valued at 41.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.07% and USD. View the chart live to track USSE movements.
How to buy USSE stock?
You can buy Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi shares at the current price of 41.48. Orders are usually placed near 41.48 or 41.78, while 16 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow USSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USSE stock?
Investing in Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi involves considering the yearly range 31.56 - 41.70 and current price 41.48. Many compare 3.57% and 18.51% before placing orders at 41.48 or 41.78. Explore the USSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi stock highest prices?
The highest price of Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi in the past year was 41.70. Within 31.56 - 41.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi performance using the live chart.
What are Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi (USSE) over the year was 31.56. Comparing it with the current 41.48 and 31.56 - 41.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USSE stock split?
Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.34, and 30.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.34
- Open
- 41.45
- Bid
- 41.48
- Ask
- 41.78
- Low
- 41.42
- High
- 41.50
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 3.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.51%
- Year Change
- 30.07%