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USOY: Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
USOY exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.71 and at a high of 6.83.
Follow Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USOY stock price today?
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock is priced at 6.75 today. It trades within 6.71 - 6.83, yesterday's close was 6.77, and trading volume reached 442. The live price chart of USOY shows these updates.
Does Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF is currently valued at 6.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.68% and USD. View the chart live to track USOY movements.
How to buy USOY stock?
You can buy Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF shares at the current price of 6.75. Orders are usually placed near 6.75 or 7.05, while 442 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow USOY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USOY stock?
Investing in Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.35 - 9.57 and current price 6.75. Many compare -3.16% and -8.04% before placing orders at 6.75 or 7.05. Explore the USOY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF in the past year was 9.57. Within 6.35 - 9.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) over the year was 6.35. Comparing it with the current 6.75 and 6.35 - 9.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USOY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USOY stock split?
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.77, and -20.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.77
- Open
- 6.71
- Bid
- 6.75
- Ask
- 7.05
- Low
- 6.71
- High
- 6.83
- Volume
- 442
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- -3.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.04%
- Year Change
- -20.68%