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USNG: Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF
USNG exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.97 and at a high of 34.30.
Follow Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USNG stock price today?
Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 34.07 today. It trades within 33.97 - 34.30, yesterday's close was 34.43, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of USNG shows these updates.
Does Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 34.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.76% and USD. View the chart live to track USNG movements.
How to buy USNG stock?
You can buy Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 34.07. Orders are usually placed near 34.07 or 34.37, while 17 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow USNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USNG stock?
Investing in Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.10 - 37.60 and current price 34.07. Many compare 0.98% and 4.54% before placing orders at 34.07 or 34.37. Explore the USNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 37.60. Within 26.10 - 37.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG) over the year was 26.10. Comparing it with the current 34.07 and 26.10 - 37.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USNG stock split?
Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.43, and 28.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.43
- Open
- 33.97
- Bid
- 34.07
- Ask
- 34.37
- Low
- 33.97
- High
- 34.30
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.54%
- Year Change
- 28.76%