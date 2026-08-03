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USMF: WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
USMF exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.75 and at a high of 53.87.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USMF News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USMF stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 53.81 today. It trades within 53.75 - 53.87, yesterday's close was 53.61, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of USMF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 53.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.09% and USD. View the chart live to track USMF movements.
How to buy USMF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 53.81. Orders are usually placed near 53.81 or 54.11, while 14 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USMF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.41 - 54.62 and current price 53.81. Many compare 1.41% and 4.61% before placing orders at 53.81 or 54.11. Explore the USMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the past year was 54.62. Within 48.41 - 54.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) over the year was 48.41. Comparing it with the current 53.81 and 48.41 - 54.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USMF stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.61, and 5.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.61
- Open
- 53.81
- Bid
- 53.81
- Ask
- 54.11
- Low
- 53.75
- High
- 53.87
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.61%
- Year Change
- 5.09%