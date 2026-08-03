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USMF: WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

53.81 USD 0.20 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USMF exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.75 and at a high of 53.87.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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USMF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USMF stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 53.81 today. It trades within 53.75 - 53.87, yesterday's close was 53.61, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of USMF shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 53.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.09% and USD. View the chart live to track USMF movements.

How to buy USMF stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 53.81. Orders are usually placed near 53.81 or 54.11, while 14 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USMF stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.41 - 54.62 and current price 53.81. Many compare 1.41% and 4.61% before placing orders at 53.81 or 54.11. Explore the USMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the past year was 54.62. Within 48.41 - 54.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) over the year was 48.41. Comparing it with the current 53.81 and 48.41 - 54.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USMF stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.61, and 5.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
53.75 53.87
Year Range
48.41 54.62
Previous Close
53.61
Open
53.81
Bid
53.81
Ask
54.11
Low
53.75
High
53.87
Volume
14
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
1.41%
6 Months Change
4.61%
Year Change
5.09%
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