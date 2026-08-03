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USMC: Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

76.28 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USMC exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.02 and at a high of 76.33.

Follow Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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USMC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USMC stock price today?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock is priced at 76.28 today. It trades within 76.02 - 76.33, yesterday's close was 76.29, and trading volume reached 209. The live price chart of USMC shows these updates.

Does Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF is currently valued at 76.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USMC movements.

How to buy USMC stock?

You can buy Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 76.28. Orders are usually placed near 76.28 or 76.58, while 209 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow USMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USMC stock?

Investing in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.29 - 76.96 and current price 76.28. Many compare 2.80% and 15.02% before placing orders at 76.28 or 76.58. Explore the USMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the past year was 76.96. Within 62.29 - 76.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) over the year was 62.29. Comparing it with the current 76.28 and 62.29 - 76.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USMC stock split?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.29, and 14.78% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
76.02 76.33
Year Range
62.29 76.96
Previous Close
76.29
Open
76.05
Bid
76.28
Ask
76.58
Low
76.02
High
76.33
Volume
209
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
2.80%
6 Months Change
15.02%
Year Change
14.78%
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