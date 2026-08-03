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USMC: Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
USMC exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.02 and at a high of 76.33.
Follow Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USMC News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USMC stock price today?
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock is priced at 76.28 today. It trades within 76.02 - 76.33, yesterday's close was 76.29, and trading volume reached 209. The live price chart of USMC shows these updates.
Does Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF is currently valued at 76.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USMC movements.
How to buy USMC stock?
You can buy Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 76.28. Orders are usually placed near 76.28 or 76.58, while 209 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow USMC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USMC stock?
Investing in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.29 - 76.96 and current price 76.28. Many compare 2.80% and 15.02% before placing orders at 76.28 or 76.58. Explore the USMC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the past year was 76.96. Within 62.29 - 76.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) over the year was 62.29. Comparing it with the current 76.28 and 62.29 - 76.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USMC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USMC stock split?
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.29, and 14.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.29
- Open
- 76.05
- Bid
- 76.28
- Ask
- 76.58
- Low
- 76.02
- High
- 76.33
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.02%
- Year Change
- 14.78%