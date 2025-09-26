- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USG: USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund
USG exchange rate has changed by 4.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.92 and at a high of 33.97.
Follow USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USG stock price today?
USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund stock is priced at 33.97 today. It trades within 33.92 - 33.97, yesterday's close was 32.44, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of USG shows these updates.
Does USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund stock pay dividends?
USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund is currently valued at 33.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.29% and USD. View the chart live to track USG movements.
How to buy USG stock?
You can buy USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund shares at the current price of 33.97. Orders are usually placed near 33.97 or 34.27, while 2 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow USG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USG stock?
Investing in USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.62 - 44.17 and current price 33.97. Many compare 4.65% and -19.50% before placing orders at 33.97 or 34.27. Explore the USG price chart live with daily changes.
What are USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund in the past year was 44.17. Within 31.62 - 44.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund (USG) over the year was 31.62. Comparing it with the current 33.97 and 31.62 - 44.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USG stock split?
USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.44, and -7.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.44
- Open
- 33.92
- Bid
- 33.97
- Ask
- 34.27
- Low
- 33.92
- High
- 33.97
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 4.72%
- Month Change
- 4.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.50%
- Year Change
- -7.29%