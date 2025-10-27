QuotesSections
Currencies / USFR
Back to US Stock Market

USFR: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

50.41 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USFR exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.41 and at a high of 50.42.

Follow WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USFR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USFR stock price today?

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock is priced at 50.41 today. It trades within 50.41 - 50.42, yesterday's close was 50.40, and trading volume reached 3350. The live price chart of USFR shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund is currently valued at 50.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track USFR movements.

How to buy USFR stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund shares at the current price of 50.41. Orders are usually placed near 50.41 or 50.71, while 3350 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow USFR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USFR stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund involves considering the yearly range 50.23 - 50.51 and current price 50.41. Many compare 0.06% and 0.14% before placing orders at 50.41 or 50.71. Explore the USFR price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the past year was 50.51. Within 50.23 - 50.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) over the year was 50.23. Comparing it with the current 50.41 and 50.23 - 50.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USFR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USFR stock split?

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.40, and 0.22% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.41 50.42
Year Range
50.23 50.51
Previous Close
50.40
Open
50.42
Bid
50.41
Ask
50.71
Low
50.41
High
50.42
Volume
3.350 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.06%
6 Months Change
0.14%
Year Change
0.22%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev