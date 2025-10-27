- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USFR: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
USFR exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.41 and at a high of 50.42.
Follow WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USFR News
- These Floating-Rate ETFs Could Keep Your Portfolio Afloat Amid Rising Rates
- USFR: We Interpret A Hard Line On Inflation (NYSEARCA:USFR)
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Seven Cash And Cash Plus ETFs, For The Conservative Investor
- Fixed Income Portfolio Update: 5.36% Average Yield With 2 New Funds
- Four Income ETFs For Rising Rates
- Investors are rushing to buy TIPS ETFs to beat inflation. They could end up losing.
- Cash Is King, A Quick Look At 3 Cash ETFs For 2026
- 'Warsh' And Dry
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- Nowhere To Hide... Except Maybe Treasury Floating Rate Notes
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Don’t Overlook The State Tax Exemption On U.S. Treasury Income - It Could Be Costly
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- USFR: Cash Still Makes Sense (NYSEARCA:USFR)
- Gift BOXX Under The Tree Brings Holiday Cheers And No Tax Fears (BATS:BOXX)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – October 2025
- October ETF Flows: Year-To-Date Flows Surge Past $1 Trillion
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- USFR's Floating-Rate Structure Offers A Competitive Yield—Stashing Cash
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USFR stock price today?
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock is priced at 50.41 today. It trades within 50.41 - 50.42, yesterday's close was 50.40, and trading volume reached 3350. The live price chart of USFR shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund is currently valued at 50.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track USFR movements.
How to buy USFR stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund shares at the current price of 50.41. Orders are usually placed near 50.41 or 50.71, while 3350 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow USFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USFR stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund involves considering the yearly range 50.23 - 50.51 and current price 50.41. Many compare 0.06% and 0.14% before placing orders at 50.41 or 50.71. Explore the USFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the past year was 50.51. Within 50.23 - 50.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) over the year was 50.23. Comparing it with the current 50.41 and 50.23 - 50.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USFR stock split?
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.40, and 0.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.40
- Open
- 50.42
- Bid
- 50.41
- Ask
- 50.71
- Low
- 50.41
- High
- 50.42
- Volume
- 3.350 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.14%
- Year Change
- 0.22%