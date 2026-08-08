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USEW: Cambria US EW ETF
USEW exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.57 and at a high of 55.60.
Follow Cambria US EW ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USEW stock price today?
Cambria US EW ETF stock is priced at 55.60 today. It trades within 55.57 - 55.60, yesterday's close was 55.20, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of USEW shows these updates.
Does Cambria US EW ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria US EW ETF is currently valued at 55.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.92% and USD. View the chart live to track USEW movements.
How to buy USEW stock?
You can buy Cambria US EW ETF shares at the current price of 55.60. Orders are usually placed near 55.60 or 55.90, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow USEW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USEW stock?
Investing in Cambria US EW ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.16 - 55.89 and current price 55.60. Many compare -0.41% and 8.47% before placing orders at 55.60 or 55.90. Explore the USEW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria US EW ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria US EW ETF in the past year was 55.89. Within 49.16 - 55.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria US EW ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria US EW ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria US EW ETF (USEW) over the year was 49.16. Comparing it with the current 55.60 and 49.16 - 55.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USEW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USEW stock split?
Cambria US EW ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.20, and 9.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.20
- Open
- 55.57
- Bid
- 55.60
- Ask
- 55.90
- Low
- 55.57
- High
- 55.60
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.47%
- Year Change
- 9.92%