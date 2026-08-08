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USEP: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September
USEP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.82 and at a high of 41.89.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USEP stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September stock is priced at 41.85 today. It trades within 41.82 - 41.89, yesterday's close was 41.85, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of USEP shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September is currently valued at 41.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.83% and USD. View the chart live to track USEP movements.
How to buy USEP stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September shares at the current price of 41.85. Orders are usually placed near 41.85 or 42.15, while 72 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow USEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USEP stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September involves considering the yearly range 37.74 - 41.89 and current price 41.85. Many compare 0.31% and 5.87% before placing orders at 41.85 or 42.15. Explore the USEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September in the past year was 41.89. Within 37.74 - 41.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP) over the year was 37.74. Comparing it with the current 41.85 and 37.74 - 41.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USEP stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.85, and 10.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.85
- Open
- 41.89
- Bid
- 41.85
- Ask
- 42.15
- Low
- 41.82
- High
- 41.89
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.87%
- Year Change
- 10.83%