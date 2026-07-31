QuotesSections
Currencies / USD
Back to US Stock Market

USD: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

93.73 USD 3.35 (3.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USD exchange rate has changed by 3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.57 and at a high of 94.29.

Follow ProShares Ultra Semiconductors dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USD stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock is priced at 93.73 today. It trades within 90.57 - 94.29, yesterday's close was 90.38, and trading volume reached 790. The live price chart of USD shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors is currently valued at 93.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.49% and USD. View the chart live to track USD movements.

How to buy USD stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares at the current price of 93.73. Orders are usually placed near 93.73 or 94.03, while 790 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow USD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USD stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors involves considering the yearly range 42.56 - 129.78 and current price 93.73. Many compare 24.11% and 85.16% before placing orders at 93.73 or 94.03. Explore the USD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the past year was 129.78. Within 42.56 - 129.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Semiconductors performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) over the year was 42.56. Comparing it with the current 93.73 and 42.56 - 129.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USD stock split?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.38, and 17.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
90.57 94.29
Year Range
42.56 129.78
Previous Close
90.38
Open
93.64
Bid
93.73
Ask
94.03
Low
90.57
High
94.29
Volume
790
Daily Change
3.71%
Month Change
24.11%
6 Months Change
85.16%
Year Change
17.49%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev