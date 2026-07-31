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USD: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
USD exchange rate has changed by 3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.57 and at a high of 94.29.
Follow ProShares Ultra Semiconductors dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USD News
- GSR: About 70% of DAO Treasury Assets Concentrated in Native Tokens, Project Hedging Generally Lags
- USDC Circulation Decreased by Approximately 100 Million in the Past 7 Days
- In the past 24 hours, total network liquidations reached $193 million, with short liquidations of $111 million
- A highly leveraged BTC short whale lost over $1.5 million in two days
- MEV Bot Snatches $370K of Phishing Attacker's Stolen $500K for $0.03
- The 433,000 HYPE redeemed by HyperLabs one week ago have been distributed to 9 wallets upon arrival
- Wells Fargo to Launch Tokenized Deposit Service for Corporate Clients This Autumn, Supporting 24/7 Settlement
- Binance Extends USD1 Airdrop Campaign Until September 4
- Bernstein Reiterates Bullish on Circle: Q2 Performance Eases Stablecoin Competition Concerns, Maintains $140 Target Price
- An Address Deposits 3 Million USDC to Hyperliquid to Establish 5x Leveraged UNITREE Long Position
- A whale withdrew 10,500 ETH from OKX in one hour, worth over 20 million USD
- Gate Contract Stock Zone Launches Perpetual Contract Trading for 11 Stocks Including KIOXIA (Kioxia Holdings 285A.T) and YJTECH (Yuanjie Technology 688498.SH)
- Circle minted 500 million USDC on Solana chain early in the morning, cumulative minting of 76.05 billion within the year
- Coinbase will suspend 6 non-USD trading pairs including LSETH to consolidate liquidity and improve market depth
- Analyst: Samsung Poised to Become Major Stablecoin Distributor
- Yellow Card Completes $40 Million Strategic Financing, with Standard Chartered, Sony and Others Participating
- Morgan Stanley Downgrades Circle Rating, Target Price Cut from $106 to $38
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- Abraxas Capital deposited 61.19 million USDT into Bitfinex and provided 40,000 ETH to Spark protocol
- USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1 billion in the past 7 days
- Fidelity transfers ETH worth approximately $500 million
- Arthur Hayes sold 2364 ETH, expected loss of $241,000
- Analysis: Bitcoin falls to two-week low, market focuses on $62,000 support
- Tether Q2 Net Profit $1.5B, Reserve Surplus ~$4.1B, Gold Holdings Rise to Over 146 Tons
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USD stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock is priced at 93.73 today. It trades within 90.57 - 94.29, yesterday's close was 90.38, and trading volume reached 790. The live price chart of USD shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors is currently valued at 93.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.49% and USD. View the chart live to track USD movements.
How to buy USD stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares at the current price of 93.73. Orders are usually placed near 93.73 or 94.03, while 790 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow USD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USD stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors involves considering the yearly range 42.56 - 129.78 and current price 93.73. Many compare 24.11% and 85.16% before placing orders at 93.73 or 94.03. Explore the USD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the past year was 129.78. Within 42.56 - 129.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Semiconductors performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) over the year was 42.56. Comparing it with the current 93.73 and 42.56 - 129.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USD stock split?
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.38, and 17.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.38
- Open
- 93.64
- Bid
- 93.73
- Ask
- 94.03
- Low
- 90.57
- High
- 94.29
- Volume
- 790
- Daily Change
- 3.71%
- Month Change
- 24.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 85.16%
- Year Change
- 17.49%