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USAF: Atlas America Fund
USAF exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.97 and at a high of 28.10.
Follow Atlas America Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USAF stock price today?
Atlas America Fund stock is priced at 28.02 today. It trades within 27.97 - 28.10, yesterday's close was 27.90, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of USAF shows these updates.
Does Atlas America Fund stock pay dividends?
Atlas America Fund is currently valued at 28.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track USAF movements.
How to buy USAF stock?
You can buy Atlas America Fund shares at the current price of 28.02. Orders are usually placed near 28.02 or 28.32, while 5 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow USAF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USAF stock?
Investing in Atlas America Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.02 - 28.30 and current price 28.02. Many compare 1.48% and -0.11% before placing orders at 28.02 or 28.32. Explore the USAF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Atlas America Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Atlas America Fund in the past year was 28.30. Within 27.02 - 28.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Atlas America Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Atlas America Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Atlas America Fund (USAF) over the year was 27.02. Comparing it with the current 28.02 and 27.02 - 28.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USAF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USAF stock split?
Atlas America Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.90, and 0.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.90
- Open
- 27.97
- Bid
- 28.02
- Ask
- 28.32
- Low
- 27.97
- High
- 28.10
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.11%
- Year Change
- 0.57%