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URTY: ProShares UltraPro Russell2000
URTY exchange rate has changed by 3.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.43 and at a high of 87.27.
Follow ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URTY News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- URTY And IWM: Bet Russell 2000 With Short, Medium-, and Long-Term Catalysts (URTY)
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URTY stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock is priced at 86.87 today. It trades within 85.43 - 87.27, yesterday's close was 84.12, and trading volume reached 529. The live price chart of URTY shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 is currently valued at 86.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.55% and USD. View the chart live to track URTY movements.
How to buy URTY stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 shares at the current price of 86.87. Orders are usually placed near 86.87 or 87.17, while 529 and 1.05% show market activity. Follow URTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URTY stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 43.32 - 89.40 and current price 86.87. Many compare 8.87% and 47.04% before placing orders at 86.87 or 87.17. Explore the URTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the past year was 89.40. Within 43.32 - 89.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) over the year was 43.32. Comparing it with the current 86.87 and 43.32 - 89.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URTY stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.12, and 84.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.12
- Open
- 85.97
- Bid
- 86.87
- Ask
- 87.17
- Low
- 85.43
- High
- 87.27
- Volume
- 529
- Daily Change
- 3.27%
- Month Change
- 8.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.04%
- Year Change
- 84.55%